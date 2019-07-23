Joshua R. Scott, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua R. Scott, 30, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019 in his home. The Trumbull County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

Josh was born Friday, March 31, 1989 in Warren the son of Terry R. Scott and Teresa K. Hodgson Allen.

He was a 2005 graduate of Imlay City Michigan High School and was currently working for Jim’s Car Care as a mechanic.

Josh was a member of Genesis Christian Community Center.

He loved to work on cars, was a fanatic with his Ford Truck and enjoyed listening to country music. Josh put everyone before himself; was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a country boy at heart.

Besides his parents, Josh is survived by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Carpenter of Warren; three brothers, Roy Allen IV, Jeffrey Ice and Brandon Allen all of Warren; four sisters, Brandy Black of Lordstown, Jennifer Hartman of Niles, Alisha Scott of Niles and Kirsten Allen of Warren; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles with whom he was close too and by a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Scott and Patricia Heckathorn and by his maternal grandmother, Eunice Hodgson.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the funeral home with Pastor Anthony L. Davis officiating.

Burial will take place in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.