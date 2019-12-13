Joshua Harris, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Joshua Harris, Jr. will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Mr. Harris departed this life Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Campbell, Ohio.

Mr. Harris was born March 12, 1934 in Mississippi, a son of Joshua and Doris Crane Harris, Sr.

Mr. Harris proudly served in the United States Army and was the former owner and operator of an upholstery store.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Joshua Harris III of Youngstown and Vanetta L Raine of Texas; his brothers, David and Jeremiah Harris both of Youngstown and James Harris of San Diego, California; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Clara Reid and Doris Watkins and his brothers, Daniel, Moses and Jonathan Harris.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the Jaylex Event Center.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

