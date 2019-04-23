Josephine Pomponio Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Josephine Pomponio, age 94, of Columbia Avenue, Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on April 11, 1925 to Anthony and Maria (Calabria) Pomponio.

Josephine was a 1943 graduate of Penn High School.

She was employed at the former Westinghouse Electric Corporation from 1943-1945 and retired in 1986 from the ladder line of the former R.D. Werner Company, where she was employed for 36 years.

Josephine was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and she loved to cook, travel and spend time with her dog, “Newman”.

She is survived by her brother, Cosmo Pomponio of Greenville and eight nieces and nephews.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Pomponio and Joseph Pomponio; three sisters, Pauline Mazzoni, Teresa Pomponio and Edith D'Annunzio and three nephews, Jack Pomponio, Mark Pomponio and Bobby D'Annunzio.

Calling hours will be Friday, July 5, 2019, 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. at The Gathering Space in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the church following visitation; Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

