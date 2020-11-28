Josephine (Joie) A. E. (Hayward) Candidi, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial offered in the chapel of the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart for Josephine Candidi, who died on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

There will be a second Mass of Christian Burial at the Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit in Mullica Hill, New Jersey followed by her burial in the Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, New Jersey, alongside her beloved husband and other family members.

Joie was born November 3, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late John E. Hayward and Josephine Sabatino.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Louis John Candidi, whom she married on August 24, 1947; two brothers, Mark Hayward and John Hayward and a beloved grandchild, Vanessa Marino Sedalis.

She is survived by her three children, Oblate of the Sacred Heart, Sister Joyce Candidi, Mark (Carole) Candidi and Debra Ann (Vincent) Marino. She is survived by several devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joie was happily married for almost 70 years. During that time she raised her children in the faith and was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She was an active member of the Legion of Mary. She had a most tender love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed being with them whenever possible. She was their beloved mom mom.

She considered her Catholic Faith as her greatest gift. She had a great devotion to the Rosary and St. Joseph. She carried on the family tradition from her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, by celebrating the St. Joseph Table every March 19. She carefully taught her children and other family members to carry on this 150 year old family practice.

She was a talented professional hair stylist in her earlier years and in her senior years she enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, painting, sewing and cooking.

Joie spent the last two years of her life living with the Oblate Sisters. She relished every minute and insisted on participating in all of the convent religious practices, such as Holy Mass, Rosary, Adoration, Liturgy of the Hours, etc. She was always available to help answer the phone, cut vegetables or assist with any need. Joie and Lou were members of the Oblate Sisters Cinquanta Club and Auxiliary, a practice she continued until her death.

She enjoyed watching old movies while she kept her hands busy. She loved playing cards, dominoes and all sorts of games. Joie was warm, fun, witty, comforting, tender, loyal, loving and generous. She was a gift to all who knew and loved her. May God grant her eternal rest!

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Oblate Sisters, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425 or donate at www.oblatesistersofshj.com

