Josephine Hougelman, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine (Massaro) Hougelman, age 73, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Born December 15, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia Pompa Massaro.

She married Robert L. Hougelman on December 8, 1975 and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2017.



Josephine was a 1963 graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked at several jobs throughout her career. She worked in the bakery for the former Giant Eagle in Brookfield. She was a waitress at the Phoenix Restaurant in Sharon and was also a cashier and bookkeeper for the Superior Street Market in Masury, Ohio.



In her spare time Josephine enjoyed fishing. Loved to draw and was an accomplished artist, liked gardening and canning, was avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She also was a CB radio enthusiast and belonged to a CB Radio Club back in the 70’s and loved her cats.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Josephine is survived by a daughter, Barbara Ann Cutright of Waxhaw, North Carolina; two sons, David (Lee Ann) Hougelman of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Gary J. Hougelman of Masury, Ohio; one sister, Phyllis Lombardi of Brookfield, Ohio and eight grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Flaherty.



Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will take place from the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Whitman officiating.

Burial will follow in America’s Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.



