Joseph W. Wiery, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Wiery, 79, of St. Petersburg, Florida, previously of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at home.

Joe was born on January 1, 1942, the son of the late George J. Wiery and Helen Pauline (Horne) Wiery.

Joe retired from WCI Steel in Warren as a machinist. After his retirement, he tended bar at Catholic War Vets Post 11292 in Youngstown for several years where he met and made many new friends.

Joe was a competitive individual and liked trivia and sports. He belonged to various bowling leagues and golf leagues throughout the years. He liked to play poker and going to Las Vegas.

Joe is survived by his wife, Nancy (Grey) Wiery; his daughter, Mary Kae (Robert) Woodworth of St. Petersburg, Florida and brothers, Gary (Geri) Wiery of Poland, Ohio, Daniel (Darlene) Wiery and Terry Wiery, of Youngstown, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nathan Wiery, Corey Woodworth and Peter (Shelby) Woodworth, all of Florida and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael in 1984.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

Arrangements by National Cremation Society Clearwater Florida. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/clearwater for the Wiery family.