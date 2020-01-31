Joseph Varga, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Varga, 90, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of the late Pap and Crepolcy (Vemes) Varga and was born September 7, 1929 in Hungary.

He was a steel mill worker, working in Pennsylvania and eventually in California before relocating back to Ellwood City.

He was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Varga, Jr. of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.



He was predeceased by his wife, Janice McCullough

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home-Ellwood City.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joseph Varga please visit our Sympathy Store.