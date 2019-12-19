Joseph T. Palo, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph T. Palo, 86, of Sharpsville, passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sharon Regional Hospital.



Joe was born on February 25, 1933 to Dominic and Helen (Whalen) Palo in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. He attended Sharpsville High School.

He served in the US Army, mostly Panama.

Joe worked as a florist for most of his life, at Filer Floral Shop in Cleveland, Ohio and also owned a floral shop in Greenville.



He was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church where he volunteered his time regularly. Joe was well known for his time spent at St. Bartholomew Church running the annual fish frys for 25 years, serving as president of church council, teaching CCD and adult education classes, cooking and serving the funeral dinners, and making his signature pasta fazool. Joe was a long-time member of the Holy Name Society and helped run many of their fundraisers. He also enjoyed baking bread in an outdoor oven in Sharpsville where people would line up to get a loaf. Joe always used his cooking talents for his family. He would regularly provide meals for any occasion that arose.



Joe is survived by his niece, Cindy (Michael) Burns, nephews, Paul (Sue) Lewis, Mark (Cheryl) Lewis, Jeff (Barb) Lewis, also by many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews who will fondly remember him.



He was preceded in death by father, Dominic Palo, mother, Helen Palo, sister, Rosemary (Richard) Simmons, great nieces, Margaret (Ward) Lewis, Joanne (Harry) Snyder, Holly and Rebecca Lewis.



Friends may call Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church 311 W. Ridge Ave. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.



Burial will take place in St. Marys Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.