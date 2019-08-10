Joseph Slogik, Braceville, Ohio – Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Slogik, 83, of Braceville, entered peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 3:11 p.m. in University Hospitals of Cleveland, following a battle with cancer.

Joe was born Thursday, August 15, 1935, in Coal Center, Washington County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Dimitri “Mickey” and Mary Sawayda Slogik.

He was a 1953 graduate of California High School in Pennsylvania and moved to Ohio after serving in the Army.

A veteran of the United States Army, Joe was enlisted during the Vietnam War as a radio operator. During his service, he played baseball and received the Good Conduct Medal and an honorable discharge on March 16, 1960.

Joe was employed with Copperweld Steel Company in Champion as a Mill Operator and retired in 1992 after 38 years of service.

He was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church in California, Pennsylvania. Joe was a member of the Warren Moose and the Warren Slovak Club.

He was an avid golfer; having received two holes-in-one. He enjoyed playing baseball, had a nack for gardening and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan and enjoyed bowling.

He leaves his wife, the former Carolyn Rose, whom he married on April 7, 1973; a daughter, Tamara (Tim) Middleton of Warren; a brother, Steve (Gloria) Slogik of Altoona, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as “Papa” Tyler W. Booze, Michael J. Greene, Virginia A. Booze and Jacob T. Greene.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a daughter, Theodora “Teddy” Booze; son-in-law, Troy W. Booze and a brother, George Slogik.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

An Order of Christian Burial Service will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Robert Mintus as celebrant.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Township with full military honors.