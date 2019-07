GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. Jayne, Jr., 75, of Greenville, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at The Grove at Greenville.

Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.