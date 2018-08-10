My Valley Tributes

Joseph P. Nardella Obituary

Liberty, Ohio - August 9, 2018

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Joseph P. Nardella, 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 9, at Hospice House with family and friends at his side.

He was born June 21, 1952, the son of the late James and Rose Cataldo Nardella.                                 

Joe moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1972 and for the next 22 years traveled the country with his fellow brothers of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and became a registrar, which was his passionate calling.

An explorer at heart, Joe’s earliest occupations provided not only income but adventure as well. In 1989, Joe applied for work at The National Scientific Foundation in Antarctica and was one of eight of 2000 applicants accepted. He was stationed at the U.S. McMurdo Base for one year and one day. As one could imagine, these jobs provided him with many amazing stories to tell family and friends through the years.   

His adventures included Mid-Winter Polar Plunge in New Zealand and earned a Scott Base Polar Plunges Swim Club patch which he treasured for braving air temperatures of -90 degrees and water temperatures of 28 degrees. He also experienced Bungy Jumping while in New Zealand.

Joe belonged to the Warren Ski Club since 1996 and in addition to skiing around the country, he skied in Austria, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy; ventured scuba diving and sky diving while in Florida.

Joe was a life-long member of St. Rocco Church until it closed, and a member of Local IBEW #64, upon retirement in December 2017 with 44 years of exemplary service in total with IBEW.

Joe continued his travels with his loving fiancée, Ginnie Kernan. Together they enjoyed ski trips, cruises, and overseas vacations, Joe starting each trip with an excited exclamation of “Yahoo-Yahoo”!                

Besides Ginnie, Joe will be lovingly missed by his brother, James; his niece, Renee (John) Svoboda and great-nieces and nephews, Samantha, Johnny, and Julianna of Cleveland and Julian Hase of Florida and many, many relatives and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rose Nardella and his sister, Carole Nardella Hase.

Family and friends may gather at St. James Episcopal Church at 7640 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 for calling hours followed by a Mass at Noon and a luncheon at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House, 9830 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

To Joe we now say “Yahoo-Yahoo and God speed as you embark on the most exciting adventure of all.”     

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

