Joseph P. Cline, Jr., Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Cline, Jr., 94, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

Born December 24, 1924, in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph H., Sr. and Marie (Kelly) Cline.

Joseph was a graduate of Sharon High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II as a ships cook first class.

He returned from serving his country and took a job with the Sharon Herald as a classified advertising manager and worked there for 45 years.

Joe was a member of the Sharon Elks #103 and the Sharon American Legion Post 299.

Joseph is survived by a daughter, Catherine and her husband, Frank Costello, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a son, Joseph F. Cline and his wife, Mary Ann, of Siler City North Carolina; three sisters, twin sisters, Helen McLaren of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Marjorie Jones of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Shirley Cline of Sharon, Pennsylvania; his lady friend, Betty Cooper of Vienna, Ohio; as well as, four grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Nelson; a brother, Lawrence Cline and two sisters, Leona Strauss and Hazel Gilliland.

In keeping with Joseph’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

The family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice and Palliative Care of New Castle, for the wonderful care they gave Joseph and his family.

