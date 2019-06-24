Joseph P. Bugzavich Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Bugzavich, 77, of Champion, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home.

He was born July 23, 1941, in Warren, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth Bugzavich and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Leavittsburg High School, Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

A man of many talents and a zest for life, he worked as a metallurgical lab tech for American Welding.

He belonged to the Moose Lodge, the Elks Lodge and the VFW and enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, camping and campfires and polka dancing. He loved children and entertained them as a magician and as Santa Claus. You could often find him watching hockey or boxing on TV or at his granddaughters’ soccer and basketball games.

Precious memories of Joe live on with his dear wife of 57 years, Laura “Gerri” Bugzavich, whom he married November 30, 1961; two children, Thomas J. Bugzavich of Oklahoma and Michele L. Hill (Robert) of Champion; four grandchildren, Mollie Hershberger (Keith), Rachel Smith (Bobby), Anna Hill and Ava Hill (Quinn Rudler); a brother, William Bugzavich (Rita) of Youngstown; many nieces, nephews and their families and his beloved Labrador, Miya.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a grandson, Matthew Bugzavich and two sisters, Judy Haines and Betty “Jean” Porter.

Services are private, with his remains being laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery with full military honors.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice for their loving care and professional service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.