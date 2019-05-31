Joseph N. Grima Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph N. Grima, 95, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

He was born February 7, 1924, in Warren Ohio the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Vennette) Grima.

He was 1942 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a 1949 graduate of Notre Dame with a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering.

He retired from Wean United as Vice President of Foreign Sales after 41 years.

Joseph was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling and was avid sports fan.

Joseph served our country in in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, during WWII.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Grima whom he married October 16, 1993.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John A. Grima and two sisters, Lueretia “Pat” Cafaro and Mary Bukovan.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to Warren Family Mission, 155 Todd Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485; Warren Salvation Army, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44481 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 2850 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chape,l 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Joseph’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.