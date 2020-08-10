Joseph Michael Allison, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michael Allison, age 59, of Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 in his residence after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by family.

He was born in Greenville on October 8, 1960 a son of Lauren (Ed) Edward Allison and Mary Ann (Uhrin) Allison.

Joe attended St. Michael School and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1979.

On July 5, 1980 Joe married the former Suzanne Ohl, she survives.

He was employed at Hodge Foundry and then worked for Salem Tubes for 34 years.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Joe was also a member of the PA Western Field Association from 1987-1994.

His interest changed to coaching his sons’ Little League baseball teams in Greenville and Reynolds. He continued with Little League as an umpire for payment of a frozen Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. He would not take money for umpiring. He then moved on to coaching Reynolds Pee Wee and Midget football team for many years. He coached the varsity level for one year and came back to the Midget league to coach. He coached years after his sons had gone through the program for the love of the sport and his players. He dabbled in coaching Reynolds elementary wrestling program while his sons wrestled for a couple of years.

Joe was an avid hunter. He looked forward to hunting season and loved to go out with his sons and his nephew, Zeke. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan, he also loved his Yankees too. His favorite football team was Notre Dame.

In addition to his wife of 40 years whom was his high school sweetheart; he is survived by two sons, William (Willie) Allison and his fiancée, Ashley Adams of Sharpsville and Seth Allison and his companion, Paige Stewart, of Greenville; three brothers, L. Edward Allison and his wife, Vickie, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Robert A. Allison of Greenville and Thomas J. Allison of Jamestown; a sister, Tina Suntheimer and her husband, Donnie, of Greenville and a stepmother, Linda Allison of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, 1:00 – 3:00 .pm. Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the church following visitation; Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Inurnment in the columbarium in St. Michael Cemetery

*Due to COVID-19, social distancing with masks is requested.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, or to St Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

