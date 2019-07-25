Joseph Mersol, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Joseph Mersol, 88, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from compilations of a stroke at Assumption Village, North Lima.

Dr. Mersol was born March 15, 1931 at Zagreb, Yugoslavia a son of Valentin and Emily Tominsek Mersol.

He survived a war-torn Europe and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1949 settling in Cleveland, Ohio.

He attended Youngstown College, graduated from John Carroll University in 1953 and graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1958, accepted an internship and surgical residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio prior to establishing his private practice.

Dr. Mersol was a family practice physician for 37 years; deputy coroner for the Mahoning County for 19 years; the medical director for multiple area nursing homes; served as a Major in the Ohio National Guard in the Medical Service Corps and spoke ten languages.

Dr. Mersol was known by his colleagues, nurses, residents and patients as a compassionate, caring physician. He was named St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Physician of the Year. His passion was caring for those who needed a warm and caring soul.

Faith was always part of Dr. Mersol. He was a faithful Catholic, 4th Degree Knight of the Fr. Cavanaugh Council, past Grand Knight, District Deputy, recorder and recognized as the Volunteer Knight of the Year for the State of Ohio. He was an Usher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Jude Parish in Columbiana. He served on the Diocesan Boards of Catechesis and Catholic Charities and was well known for his Sunday readings at Holy Mass on TV for the Shut-Ins.

Dr. Mersol is survived by his wife and love of his life, Josephine “JoAnn” Geltch Schnarrenberger, whom he married on June 2, 1989; and children, Mary Jo (Mike) Mersol-Barg, Joseph M. (Lee Ann) Mersol, Shirley Osterling, Loretta (Richard) Eich, Thomas Schnarrenberger, Amy (Bill) Adair, William Schnarrenberger, Jeff Schnarrenberger, Earl R. (Vicky) Schnarrenberger and Gary Schnarrenberger; 24 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He joins in Heaven his first wife, Marian Kneller whom he had married in 1957; as well as, five children, Michael Mersol, Patricia Schnarrenberger, James Schnarrenberger, Robert Schnarrenberger and Steve Schnarrenberger and a grandson, Justin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church with Father Thomas Ziegler and Father Edward Brienz officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, North Lima where military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to the St. Jude Catholic Church building fund or to Hospice of the Valley.

