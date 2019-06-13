Joseph Martin Langley Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Langley, 77, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in O’Brien Memorial Care Center after an extended illness.

He was born July 19, 1941, in Sharon, a son of Russell Langley and Neva (Wingard) Langley.

Joseph attended Hickory High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was employed by Sawhill Tubular as a production planner for 34 years, retiring in 1999.

He was an artist and enjoyed playing golf, traveling, hunting and fishing.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Patricia (Karsonovich) Langley, whom he married July 18, 1964, at home; three daughters, Robin Stowe and her husband, Terry, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Cody Langley of Girard, Ohio and Patty Babcanec and her husband, Boe, of Sharon; three sisters, Bonny Wayland, Robin Takash and Candy Foraker, all of Hubbard; a brother, Jerry Langley of Masury and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Russell and Dale Langley.

Memorial contributions can be made to any veterans organization in his memory.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Friday, June 14, 4:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

