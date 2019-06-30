Joseph M. Porter Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Porter, 50, of Poland, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019, with his family by his side.

Joseph was born September 13, 1968, in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Mille Nagy Porter.

He was a 1986 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended the University of Akron.

Joseph was a self- employed landscaper.

He loved playing the guitar and drums, he also composed music.

Besides his mother, Miller Porter, with whom he made his home, Joseph leaves to cherish his memory, a brother, Frank (Joye) Porter; sister, Jackie (David) Marsico; nephew, Frank Porter and nieces, Katie Porter, Emily Marsico and Megan Marsico.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 3 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

