Joseph M. Ferenczy Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Ferenczy, 92, of McDonald, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born August 25, 1926 in Girard, the son of Joseph and Bertha (Illeys) Ferenczy and had lived in the area all his life.

Joe attended Girard High School and retired from U.S. Steel in McDonald.

He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

He was an avid fan of old cars, having rebuilt a 1964 ½ Mustang on his own. He also enjoyed his trips to the casino with Ann.

Precious memories of Joe live on with his dear wife of nearly 70 years, Ann C. (Stofko) Ferenczy, whom he married September 24, 1949; two children, Joseph M. Ferenczy (Patti) of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Patricia Templeman (Jack) of McDonald; four grandchildren, Carli True (Colin), Chad Ferenczy (Ashley), Brad Krumpak (Heather) and Josh Krumpak (Jessica); ten great-grandchildren and one sister, Betty Choban (Steve) of Powell, Ohio.

Preceding him in death are his parents; two sisters, Bertha and Irene Ferenczy and three brothers, William, Steve and Eugene Ferenczy.

Cremation is taking place, per his request.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.


