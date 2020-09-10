Joseph L. Oatis, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Joseph L. Oatis , formerly of Farrell Pennsylvania, will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Mr. Oatis departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Capron, Virginia.

Mr. Oatis was born December 17, 1953 in Columbia, Mississippi a son of Lafayette and Adastine Powell Oatis.

Joseph was a 1972 graduate of Farrell High School and was formerly employed for many years at National Castings prior to relocating to Richmond, Virginia.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, JoAnna West, Adastine (Austin) Pettiford, Fayette Oatis, Shemeka Smith, John D. (Chantel) West; his siblings, Rene James, Laffaline (Anthony) Seltzer, Amy( Jack) Perrien, Krystelle and Kimberly Hicks, Virginia Ivey, Valencia Howard, Donald (Patrice) Oatis, Steven Williams, Jeffery (Michelle) Oatis; his sister in law, Willie Mae Oatis; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; his grandson, Jaylen “Bubby” D. West; his sister, Dorothy Oatis; and his brother, Rickey Oatis.

The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Joseph L Oatis

More stories from WKBN.com: