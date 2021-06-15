Joseph L. “Joe” Bales, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. “Joe” Balest of Cortland, Ohio, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He was born April 28, 1968 in Braddock, a son of Leroy and Margo (Huot) Balest.

Joe was a graduate of Seton Hill University and he enjoyed fishing, wood working, grilling, a good fire and was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan. He was also a talented entrepreneur, who developed two patents. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, especially the loves of his life, his wife and his boys.

Surviving is his beloved wife Jennifer (Lucas) Balest; loving children, Jacob, Matthew and Samuel Balest; devoted sisters, Melissa (Jim) DeBiase, Annette (fiancé Brian Dunlap) Balest, Marlee (Paige) Tomcsanyi and nephews, Colton and Mitchell DeBiase.

Friends and family welcome Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home, Inc., where services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be private.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic. For directions or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com