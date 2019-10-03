Joseph K. Allen, Jr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph K. Allen, Jr., 86, formerly of Jamestown, passed away Monday morning, September 30, 2019, in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, where he had been a resident for the past 14 years.

He was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania, on July 6, 1933, to Joseph K. and Edna G. (Ferguson) Allen.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955 and he resided in Greenville prior to moving to Jamestown in 1974.

Joe retired from the United States Postal Service in 1989 after 30 years of employment as a mail carrier.

He was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville and was a member of Greenville VFW Post #3374.

He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and his childhood baseball idol was Ralph Kiner. Joe also enjoyed watching old western shows and movies and enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Colorado. In addition, he very much enjoyed his pets.

Joe is survived by four children, Jennifer French and her husband, Delmon, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Joseph K. Allen III and his wife, Jean, of Cortland, Ohio, Michael C. Allen and his wife, Barb, of Greenville and Susan Ray of Jamestown; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Cecil J. Allen and a brother, Donald H. Allen.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no public services.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville VFW Post #3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.