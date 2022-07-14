CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Black, Sr. was born September 12, 1938 in Campbell, Ohio and passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the mighty age of 83, in Columbus, Ohio.

Preceded in death by his father, Felix Black; mother, Laura Black and siblings, Felix Black and Thema Black Robinson.

We who hold his memories dear: children, Robert Vince Black (Pam), Joseph Black (Sandra), Mary Gordon (Steve), Shelia Jackson (Octavio), Jeffrey Black, Laura Black and William Black; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, James Black (Ruby), Shirley Ann Hill (Fred), Laura Elaine Black, Betty Wilson (Louis), Robert Black (Adrian) and Anderson Black, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, with children, who had a real love for Joe.

Also, as being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, it made him part of a family counting up to millions worldwide. Hundreds knowing, respecting and loving him personally as their brother.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Southview Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Columbus. No in person.

To view the service via Zoom, use Zoom ID: 869 7124 9508, Passcode: 444 999.