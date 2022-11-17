YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Jan Freedman, 84, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Joseph was born on July 30, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Albert and Virginia Freedman.

Joseph was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1958. During his Navy service, he participated in the Suez Canal crisis of 1956 and in the Lebanon crisis of 1958.

Joseph had a lifelong love for music, had a beautiful singing voice and he played various musical instruments.

Joseph resided the first years of his life in Cleveland, Ohio and later resided in Youngstown, Ohio and Port St. Lucie, Florida.

He spent most of his life as an entrepreneur, founding several businesses in Ohio and Florida. Even in retirement, ever the salesman, in his later years he returned to work in order to keep active and stay in the game.

Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Freedman; parents, Albert and Virginia Freedman and son-in-law, Dr. Gregory Zinni.

Joseph is survived by his children, Gary Freedman (Dao), David Freedman (Victoria) and Cheryl Freedman-Zinni; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Barry Freedman; many nieces, nephews, extended family members; his best friend and companion of many years, Marion Fournier and friends.

All services are private at this time. As per Joseph’s wishes, a private memorial gathering will be held for immediate family and friends.

Please do not send flowers. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice House, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family sends a special thank you to the compassionate staff of Treasure Coast Hospice.

Memories may be shared at www.YatesFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Yates Funeral Home of Port St. Lucie, Florida.