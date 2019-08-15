Joseph James DeSantis, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. DeSantis, 78 of Boardman died early Thursday morning, August 15, 2019 at his residence.

Joseph was born August 21, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ottavio and Theresa (Evangelist) DeSantis and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Wilson High School in 1958 and served in the United States Army. He had been a coordinator for General Motors, Lordstown for 36 years, until he retired.

Joseph leaves his wife, the former Jennie Heid, whom he married August 28, 1964; a daughter, Amanda Jean DeSantis of Canfield; three sons, Raymond Theodore Morain of Oklahoma, Matthew Joseph DeSantis of Hubbard, Adam Douglas DeSantis of Boardman; five grandchildren, Sean, Nicole, Taylor, Jonathon and Nathan and two sisters, Marlene DiThomas of California and Delores Matyi of Cleveland.

Besides his parents, Jospeh was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Michael DeSantis.

There will be no calling hours or services per Joseph’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

