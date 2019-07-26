Joseph J. Jethrow, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Jethrow, Jr., 66 of Youngstown, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Select Speciality Hospital in Warren.

Joe was born January 3, 1953 in Columbus, Mississippi the son of the late Joseph J. Jethrow, Sr. and the late Earlean Butler Collins and was a graduate of Market Junior High.

He was a general laborer with Republic Steel and Labor Ready Allied Forces.

Fond memories of Joe will be remembered by his daughter, Earlean L. Jethrow of Warren; three sisters, Evelyn Williams, Nanci Jethrow and Sally (Tommy) Hubbert all of Warren and by two grandchildren, Ryshionna and Rylaisha Powell.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two brothers, David L. and Michael Jethrow.

A Going Home Service will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Deliverance Temple, 1849 West Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.