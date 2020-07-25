Joseph Francis Ferris, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Francis Ferris, Sr., 79, of East Palestine, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 31, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Ernest Bruno and Anna Virginia (Hilditch) Ferris.

Joe graduated from East Palestine High School in 1958 and attended Findley College.

A lifelong resident of East Palestine and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

He was owner/operator of Bear’s Drayage Trucking Company until his retirement in 2016. He served as a Unity Township Trustee for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed his home during the winter months in Floral City, Florida the past ten years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a sister, Catherine Lynn Cope.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith K. Hostetter Ferris, who he married November 3, 1962. Also surviving are three children, Natalie (Tom) Ferris Mellott of Rogers, Ohio, Joseph F. (Chris) Ferris, Jr. of East Palestine and Richard A. (Lana) Ferris of East Palestine; eight grandchildren, Cody and Nick Rohrmann, Tim Mellott, Tony Ferris, Jacob and Emily Ferris, Marcy Landsberry and Emily Casto; six great-grandchildren, Gunner, Willow, Blakely and Benny Rohrmann, Landon Domitrivich and Penny Landsberry as well as three sisters, Mary Ann (Dave) Huff of East Palestine, Virginia Ellen (Ed) Kinney of Columbiana and Elizabeth (Don) Milliken of Beaver Falls.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and to keep the family and community safe, Joseph will be lying in state at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. so that the community and extended family may come by at their leisure to pay respects and sign the guestbook.

A Funeral Mass will be observed at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Christopher Cicero serving as Celebrant.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joseph’s name to Social Concerns, 375 E Grant Street, Apt. 7, East Palestine, OH 44413.

The Linlsey-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

