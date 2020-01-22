Joseph F. Sucic, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph F. Sucic passed away peacefully at his home with family and his “Best Bud” Sophia (his dog) at his side on Sunday, January 19 in Sharpsville. He was one week short of his 90th birthday.

Born January 26, 1930 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Penn High School in Greenville and joined the Air Force. He later received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Youngstown State University and was employed by Westinghouse until their closing.

Growing up, he loved baseball and became a huge Detroit Tigers fan. He was a Miami Dolphins and a NASCAR fan, with Jeff Gordon as his favorite driver but his biggest love was his Tamburitzan music. Learning to play multiple instruments at a very young age, this stayed with him his entire life. He played with numerous bands over the years, and eventually started his own group, called Svi Skupa, with his brother, Jim and two other friends. They enjoyed playing at many Croatian clubs and were invited and accepted to play for a cruise to the Virgin Islands. He was always ready to play and was loved by everyone, wherever he went.

The family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice for their tremendous care of Joe and for always making him smile. He so looked forward to seeing all of you as you made his days a little happier!

Surviving are his son, Joe Sucic of Davison, Michigan and his daughter, Kim Burdick and her husband, Bob, of Sharpsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Vincent Sucic; his brother, Jim Sucic; his sister, Jean Sucic and his daughter-in-law, Holly Sucic.

Donations can be made to Club Pet Adoption, 20 Schaller Road, Transfer, PA 16154. He was always thankful to them for his adoption of Sophia.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.