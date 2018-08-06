My Valley Tributes

Joseph F. "Hobo" Black Obituary

Sharon, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Joseph F. (Hobo) Black, age 54, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Joe was born October 7, 1963 in Indiana he was the son of the late James L., Sr. and Eva Mae Porterfield Black.

He married the former Carla Fraley on June 23, 2012 and she survives at home.

Joe graduated from Sharon High School and worked as both a detailer at Cerni Motors in Austintown and also a bartender at the Sharon Eagles club where he was also a member.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and listening to oldies country music.

Joe is survived by two stepdaughters, Lisa Bodien and Peggy Sue Bodien both of Boardman Ohio and a stepson Paul (Emily) Bodien of Warren, Ohio; three brothers, Rusty Mitchell, Peter Black and James Black, Jr. all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; one sister, Sue Ann (Brian) Lutton of Sharon, Pennsylvania and seven grandchildren, Austin Blair, William Blair, Aiden Stilson, Alex Gill, Leland Gill, William Bodien II and Daja Marie Bodien.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Black and a grandchild, Christy Blair.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 100 W. Station Square Drive, Suite 1900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

