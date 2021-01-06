Joseph Elwell Gilbert, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Elwell Gilbert, of Hermitage Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on January 5, 2021, after a brief illness. He was 96.

Joe was born in Aspinwall, to Elmer and Leila Dunbar Gilbert, and was a graduate of Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh.

He was a decorated veteran of World War II having served in France and Czechoslovakia, with the 94th Infantry Division, Patton’s Third, in the Army Band.

In 1946 he married Lillian Floyd, with whom he had five children.

While living in Pittsburgh, he was a member of many local bands, playing clarinet and saxophone.

He was employed by Sealtest Dairy in Pittsburgh for 30 years as a Lab Director.

In 1976, the family moved to Sharon, Pennsylvania, where he was employed by Brookfield Dairy, now Dean Foods, in Sharpsville, until his retirement.

He was an active member of East Side Baptist-Disciples Church in Sharon, where he served on the Board of Elders, was a Trustee and was a long-time member of the choir. He and his wife Lillian were also volunteers for many years with Meals on Wheels. He was twice Worshipful Master of the Sharon Masonic Lodge #810, now Lodge #668, as well as being a 32nd Degree Mason with the Shenango Consistory in New Castle.

Joe was happiest spending time with his eight grandchildren, who called him “Happy Joe.” A proud Pittsburger, he loved watching Pirates baseball and Steeler football.

He is survived by his children; Cristeena (Ken) Naser, Alexandria, Virginia; Julie (Steve) Midcap, Morrison, Colorado; Laura (David) Peretic, Masury, Ohio; and Michael (Beth Svetina) Gilbert, North Royalton, Ohio; eight grandchildren; Jennifer (Mike) Sirici, Corrine Naser, Benjamin (Chesney) Midcap, Andrea (Tucker) Cullar, Andrew (Melinda) Peretic, Kevin Peretic, Carley Gilbert and Michael Joseph Gilbert; and six great-grandchildren, Kallen, Avery and Lennon Midcap, and Riley, Bailey and Paisley Cullar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lillian and their infant daughter, Beth.

The family would like to thank Q Garner and all the caregivers from Q’s Quality Care, as well as the staff of Whispering Oaks, for all their loving care of Joe.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Andrews officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.