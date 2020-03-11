Joseph Edward Cotton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward Cotton, 79, of 1370 Blakely Circle, Warren, Ohio departed this life Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5:19 p.m. at his residence, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born October 1, 1940 in Little Washington, Pennsylvania, the son of Amos Cotton and Magnolia Jordan Wesson, residing in the area for 65 years.

Mr. Cotton was employed with the Labors International Union of North America Local 935 for 35 years as a Laborer, before retiring in 1995.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling.

He leaves to mourn one stepdaughter, Ms. Versie Cummings of Warren; one brother, James Wesson of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Ms. Catherine Mae Wesson Williams, Ms. Willie Lou Cotton, Ms. Elizabeth Cotton and Mrs. Alice Burgess; three brothers, Daniel Wesson, Amos Cotton and Sydney Wesson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel where Calling Hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 3650 Palmyra Road, S.W.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.