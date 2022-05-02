SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph E. Pastore, 85, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Lisbon, Ohio on February 11, 1937, a son of the late James A. Pastore and Dolores McKee Pastore.

Joe graduated from Salineville High School, class of 1955.

He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years until May 1959.

After his discharge, he worked at Lisbon Spring and Wire Co. He then worked for TRW and PCC Airfoils in Minerva as a pipefitter for 39 ½ years, retiring in September 1999.

Joe was a member of the Salineville Church of Christ, the former luminary committee, metal workers union and the old folks soup group. He enjoyed attending the Ohio State University and Southern Local Football games, as well as sporting events in which his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated.

Joe married his wife, Myrna (McLain) Pastore, August 13, 1957 in Sparta, North Carolina, where they eloped. They were married for 64 ½ years. Together they had two sons, Steven and Michael.

He is survived by his son, Mike (Ellen) Pastore of Salineville; grandchildren, Kelli Pastore of Salineville, Carla Pastore of Boca Raton, Florida, Joey (Kylie) Pastore of Steubenville, Tony Pastore of Wellsville, Anna Pastore of Wellsville and Julie Brinker, whom was like a granddaughter, of Mechanicstown; great-grandchildren, Halli Arthur of Boca Raton, Florida, Matthew Pastore of Mechanicstown, Mara Miller of Salineville, Giuliana Puebla of Boca Raton, Florida, Luci Puebla of Boca Raton, Florida, Evan Pastore of Steubenville and a great-grandchild due this September; a sister, Candy (Bob) Dohner of Burton, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Erna Pastore of Lisbon; a daughter-in-law, Jean Pastore of Wellsville; several nieces and nephews and his constant companion, Bitsy the cat.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a son, Steven Pastore and a brother, James R. Pastore.

Services will be held at the Kerr-Watson Funeral Home in Salineville on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Wayne Kaser officiating.

The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday May 3, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Charity of your choice.

The Pastore Family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ohio Living Hospice and Drs. Fredrickson and Kessler.

Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.kerrwatsonfh.com or by visiting the funeral homes facebook page.

Plant a tree in memory of Joseph by clicking here. To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral store.