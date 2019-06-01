Joseph D’Onofrio Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph D’Onofrio, 60, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. D’Onofrio was born May 7, 1959, in Sharon, a son of the late Albert and Antoinette (Marino) D’Onofrio.

A lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, Joe graduated from The Kiski Preparatory School, Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, in 1977 and then studied business at both Kent State University and Youngstown State University.

Joe married the love of his life, the former Karen Caracci, on February 14,1985. Together they have two children, Al D’Onofrio and his wife, Ashley, of South Pymatuning Township and Jodie D’Onofrio, of Vail, Colorado.

For many years, Joe owned and operated his family business, D’Onofrio’s Food Center, Hermitage, which was founded by his grandparents, August and Angeline D’Onofrio, whom opened their Farrell location in 1916. Joe enjoyed working alongside such wonderful people and cherished the many bonds and friendships he created with numerous customers.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing at camp during trout season and hunting for duck, goose and whitetail deer. With numerous treestand ideas, initially failed food plots and the after hunt shots, he found enjoyment in all aspects of being outdoors with family and friends. He loved taking walks on the beach with his wife, Karen and shared a common bond and appreciation for horses with his daughter, Jodie. They loved riding together and caring for the many horses and other pets over the years. An avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and a proud Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved attending games and tailgating with friends. Joe had a passion for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and enjoyed riding with friends. He traveled the United States with his wife, Karen, to appreciate some of the best views the country has to offer.

Joe was “One in a Million” and will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to his wife and children, Joe is survived by his siblings and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides, therapists and home healthcare professionals for their time, effort and caring support that Joe received throughout his journey.

Memorial donations may be directed to Adventures in Training with a Purpose (ATP), 625 Chilliwack Lane, Mars, PA 16046.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, all services will be held privately.

A memorial BBQ will be held by the family in the near future with details to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.