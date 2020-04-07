Breaking News
Joseph D. Plaisted, Champion Township, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

April 4, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph D. Plaisted, 59, of Champion Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:12 a.m. at Windsor House at Champion under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born Tuesday, December 6, 1960 in Warren the son of the late Thomas H. and Mary Martin Plaisted and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe was a graduate of Champion High School and worked as a steelworker.

He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed guns, was a WWII history buff, was always a hard worker and was active in WWII reenactments.

Fond memories of Joe will always be remembered by three siblings, Catherine “Sue” Stephenson of Howland, Thomas (Patricia) R. Plaisted of Lexington, Ohio and Madelene (Doug) Gradishar of Champion, with whom he made his home and by numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences can be sent at www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

