Joseph Clair Price, Rossford, Ohio

ROSSFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Clair Price, 88, of Rossford, Ohio passed away early Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg, in Ohio where he was a resident in the memory care unit.

Joseph was born August 1, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph Charles and Violet Ione (Parker) Price.

He was a 1949 graduate of Girard High School, and after starting at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, Joseph served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953.

He returned to Capital University where he met Mary Jane Porschet and they married on June 15, 1957.

He attended The Ohio State University and went on to receive his degree from the School of Dentistry in 1959. Joseph had a dental practice in his home town of Girard for 42 years until his retirement in 2002.

Joseph spent his retirement years in Negley, Ohio and then in Lady Lake, Florida with his wife, Mary.

Joseph was a member Resurrection Lutheran Church in Maumee, Ohio.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2017; sister, Dolores Leigh in 1983.

He is survived by his three sons, Joseph Price of Smyrna, Georgia, George Price of Shadyside, Ohio and James (Michele Scheid) Price of Rossford, Ohio; three granddaughters, Emily, Bethany and Anna Price, all of Rossford, Ohio; a sister, Beverly Brickley of Struthers, Ohio.

The family is having a private service and internment with a memorial service to be planned for a future date.