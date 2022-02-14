YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Carmen Natoli peacefully passed away of natural causes on Sunday, January 30, 2022. His wife of 69 years, Beverly, was at his side in his final days.

Joseph was born on January 23, 1932 in Niles, Ohio. He was one of seven children of Sicilian immigrant parents Joseph Natoli and Sara Accordino.

During his sophomore year at Niles McKinley High School his life took on his “forever future,” when a new girl at school (Beverly Gomsey) decided to knock his school books out of his hands to get his attention. From that day forward, Joseph and Beverly built their lifelong love story. Joseph and Beverly were married on February 8, 1952.

Joseph was drafted by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952, where he spent the next two years in service of his country. While a Marine, he served in the Korean War, where he was at sea for eight months. His time in the Marines also meant time away from his new bride. To see her, he would hitchhike for two days from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Ohio and back—just so he could spend less than a day with Beverly. These trips home were the start of his journey from being a husband to being a father. Joseph made rank quickly in the Marines but turned down his last promotion – telling his Commander “thank you, but my place is with my family”! He never looked back.

Joseph was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He tirelessly worked on passing on his values, work ethic, strong family bonds, spiritual foundation and love to his family. He never stopped! If he wasn’t working 70 hours a week at Trio Cleaners, he was playing games with his kids in his backyard. When he wasn’t playing games, he was maintaining his lawn or building a new addition for his expanding family. When he wasn’t working on his home, he was dancing the jitterbug with Beverly or listening to his kids band playing funky music. When he wasn’t dancing, he was singing in church choir at Christ the King Lutheran church in Liberty or Trinity Lutheran church in Girard. When he wasn’t in church, he was taking his family to Lake Erie or Oglebay Park. Regardless of what he was doing, he did it with family and always through a selfless and unconditional love. His smile spoke for him always.

Joseph is survived by his spouse, Beverly; his children, Bob, Randy (Renee), Cyndie (Jeff Laplume) and Darrell (Patti); his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Marion (Fred Hill), sister Vera and sister, Yolanda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sarah; brother, John; brother, Frank; oldest son, Jeff (Elaine) and granddaughter, Nicole.

Joseph has chosen to be cremated and there are no funeral services planned at this time.

Remembrances can be made in the form of a contribution to the local Hospice organization.