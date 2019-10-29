Joseph Caffey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Joseph Caffey will be held Friday, November 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah United Holiness Church, 523 Griffith Street, Youngstown.

Mr. Caffey departed this life Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Youngtown.

Mr. Caffey was born August 28, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Clemmon C. and Lilliam Womack Caffey.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1962-1964.

He was the proud owner of Caffey Insurance Company and in 1991 he received the Charter Life Insurance Underwriter designation from the American College in Brynmer, Pennsylvania. Mr. Caffey was the first African American in this area to receive such a prestigious designation. In 1993-1997, Mr. Caffey was served a teacher and instructor for AD Banker Company.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lillian Thomas Caffey; his children, Joseph L. Caffey, Jr., Dexter A. and Timothy A. Caffey, Sr. and Sharon D. Smith; his siblings, Marvin C. Caffey, Samuel C. (Barbara) Caffey, Paul A. (Barabara) Caffey, Ida M. (Ernest) James and Claretta J. (Oscar) Dahn; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James E. Caffey.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 1 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

