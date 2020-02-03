Joseph B. Felder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Joseph B. Felder, Jr. will be held Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Lewis Macklin will deliver the eulogy.

Mr. Felder peacefully entered into eternal rest at Mercy Health’s Saint Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio on Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was born June 7, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio to the union of Joe B. Felder and Mary Howell Felder.

Joe was a graduate of South High School.

He served and defended this country valiantly in the U.S. Army serving two terms in Vietnam.

Professionally, he was a painter and general laborer. He was on the coaching staff of the Eastside Broncos Football Team and remains affectionately called Coach Joe by many.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Sonya (Elder Hubert) Floyd, JoAnn Felder, Joey Felder of Youngstown, Mark (Brenda) Felder of Hagerstown Maryland, Steven PG Cox and Antoine Cox of Austintown; sisters, Joan (Sol Buckley) Felder, Min. Tanya (Rev. Ellis) Payne and Dorothy (Rev. Lewis) Macklin of Youngstown; brothers, Willie Jim (Kathleen) Felder, Anthony Tony (Barbara) Conley of Stockton California and Stephon Buff Felder of Detroit Michigan; his former wife, Min. Sharon Toney; his devoted caregiver, Sharon Cox; numerous cousins which includes, Roosevelt Skip (Janine) Howell of Sacramento California whom he considered a brother; 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents which includes Rev. Eleanor Felder; two sisters, Marlene Felder and Sheila Conley; brother, Ronald Lewis and niece, Deriesha Brown.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 3 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

