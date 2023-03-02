YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Alexander Lipinsky passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 27, 1955; son of the late John and Ann Lipinsky.

In Joe’s younger years he was a devoted altar boy at St. Joseph’s and St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from The Rayen High School and studied Culinary Arts at Choffin Career & Technical Center.

Joe loved to cook and prepare special meals for his guests.

Prior to moving to Florida in the mid 80s, Joe worked at Commercial Shearing. In Florida, he found a career he loved as a postal carrier. He shared many stories about special people he worked with and delivered mail too.

His favorite pastimes were fishing, boating, food and wine tasting but most of all he loved baseball. Joe was a pitcher and manager for the Jupiter Senior Softball League of the S.W.A.T. team.

Even though Joe lived in Jupiter, Florida for over 30 years he never lost his love for the Cleveland Indians/Guardians baseball team. He regularly traveled to Cleveland to attend a game.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a nephew, Michael Lipinsky.

Joe will be deeply missed and grieved for by his loving wife of over 20 years, Margie Hartman. Although he did not have children of his own, he cared for and loved his stepdaughter, Vanessa; three nieces, Debra, Rachel and Lauren; two nephews, Thomas and Alexander; two brothers, Gary Lipinsky (Joan) and J. Martyn Lipinsky (Yvonne); a sister, Barbara George (Jerry); a sister-in-law, Vilma Hobb (Steve); his best friends, Dave and Carol Nelson and his cat, “Lil Guy”.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association.

