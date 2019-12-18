Joseph Albert DelFratte, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Albert DelFratte, 85, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. John XXIII Nursing Home.



Joe was born on March 31, 1934, to Albert and Jennie (Rosa) DelFratte in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked as an electrician for the IBEW 32 years. After high school, Joe served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Coral Sea. On October 25, 1958, he married his wife, Beverly (Strange) DelFratte, who survives at home.



He was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church where Joe was instrumental with his electrical work and volunteering on projects like the elevator and numerous fundraisers through the Holy Name Society, of which he was a longtime member.

He enjoyed golfing with his friends as often as possible. Joe was also a member of the Sharpsville Service Club where he served as a Santa Claus, the “River Rats”, Sharpsville bowling league for 60 years, Thursday night euchre club and a founding member of the Sharpsville Booster Club. He was a longtime member of the Sharpsville VFW where he served as past commander and was also the last of five members who remodeled the VFW.

Joe will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; daughters, Joni DelFratte and fiancé, Ron Masotto of Sharpsville, Melinda DelFratte and wife, Kristi Williams of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Autumn and husband, Adam Metzger of Hermitage; great-grandchildren, Avery and Ada Metzger; sister, Lucy Guerino and son-in-law, David Krivicich.



He was preceded in death by father, Albert DelFratte; mother, Jennie DelFratte and daughter, Melissa Jo Krivicich.



Friends may call Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.



Entombment will take place in Americas Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Bartholomew R.C. Church Holy Name Society of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church 311 W. Ridge Ave. Sharpsville, PA 16150

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.