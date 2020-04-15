Jose David Perez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose David Perez, 40, of Cornersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in his home. The Mahoning County Coroners Office is investigating.

He was born Saturday, September 29, 1979 in Youngstown the son of Jose M. and Yolanda Mendez Perez and was a lifelong area resident.

A 2000 graduate of Brookfield High School, Jose attended Youngstown State University.

With his wife, Ammie, Jose owned and operated the Carbless Craze Café in Boardman for the last 2 ½ years.

He was of the Christian faith and loved to shoot pool. Jose enjoyed going on walks and hiking with his children and enjoyed dancing. Most of all, Jose enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Fond memories of Jose will forever be cherished by his wife, the former Ammie M. Rosa whom he married on May 24, 2009; his father and mother of Liberty; his maternal grandmother, Sophia Soto Mendez of Las Vegas; his father-in-law, Jesus Rosa, Jr. of Youngstown; his mother-in-law, Carmen Rosa of Charlotte, North Carolina; his grandparents-in-law, Carmelo Negron and Julia Vazquez of Cleveland and Marianna Rosa of Youngstown; three sons, Richard A., Jose D.,Jr. and Sebastian M. Perez all at home and a daughter, Anastasia Salinas-Perez of Raleigh, North Carolina; a brother, Daniel (Stacie) Perez of Lowellville; two sisters, Melissa Perez of Niles and Emily Perez of Poland; a granddaughter, Mila Rose Salinas-Perez and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Jose in death was his maternal grandfather, Jaime Mendez and his paternal grandparents, Manuel and Elvira Perez and his grandfather-in-law, Jesus Rosa, Sr.

In keeping with the order of the Governor during the COVID-9 Pandemic Crisis in our country, there will be no public calling hours observed.

A private funeral service will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home with Elder Jesus Rosa, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers being sent, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with their needs at this unexpected and difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.