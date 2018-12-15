Joni M. (Sabanick) Fiorpiselli Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman celebrated by Pastor Ken Saul, for Joni M. Sabanick Fiorpiseli, 50, of Youngstown, whom passed away peacefully Friday morning, December 14, 2018.

Joni was born February 25, 1968, a daughter of the late Stephen Edward and Carol Margaret Danks Sabanick.

She was a 1986 graduate of Boardman High School and was the head teller at the First National Bank in Austintown.

Joni enjoyed watching movies, mountaineer, vacationing at Myrtle Beach and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Danny R. Fiorpiselli, whom she married July 14, 1995; stepson, Danny R. Fiorpiselli, Jr.; sister, Kim (Mike) Wylam; brothers, Steven Sabanick and David (Trisha) Sabanick; brother-in-law, Greg Sylvester; sister-in-law, Jan Sylvester and mother-in-law, Carole Fiorpiselli.

Friends may call 4:00 - 6:00 on Monday, December 17 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Joni’s memory to Animal Charities, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or to Westside Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.