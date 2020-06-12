Jonathan F. Schofield, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan F. Schofield, 71, passed away at 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 1, 1948 the son of Keith and Elizabeth (Oliver) Schofield.



He honorably served in the United States Army and retired in 2013 after working 38 years in the Fabrication Department at General Motors Lordstown.

Jonathan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the UAW Local 1714.

He was an artist who collected rocks and creatively made pieces of art out of them. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at car shows and traveling. He and his wife, Mary visited 19 states including a wonderful trip to Alaska in 2019.



Jonathan is survived by his wife, Mary D. Collins Schofield whom he married on August 7, 1971; brother, Barry (Michele) Schofield of Washington; Kathleen Schofield-Benson of Mineral Ridge, David Schofield of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kristine (Robert) Wiscott of Austintown, Victoria (Andrew) Case of Franklin, Ohio, Candice Schofield of Mineral Ridge, Wayne Schofield of Mineral Ridge, LeeAnne Benson of Liberty, Grant Wiscott of Austintown, Elliot Case of Franklin and Elizabeth Benson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Allen and grandson, Eli Case.



No calling hours or funeral services will be held.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

