Jonathan Daniel Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Daniel Brown, 39 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:40 a.m.

He was born December 11, 1980 in Bronx, New York, the son of Jonathan Moore and Esther N. Moore.

Jonathan attended Woodrow Wilson High School (Youngstown) and attended ICM School of Business (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania).

He enjoyed writing poetry and prose, art and was a novelist.

He married Tresjolie Allena Dean Brown in October of 2001.

Besides his wife of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he leaves to mourn his father, Jonathan Moore of Youngstown; his mother, Ms. Esther N. Moore of Youngstown; one brother, Milous C. Brown of Youngstown; two sisters, Ms. LaTesha Moore of Youngstown and Ms. Valerie Moore of North Carolina; two sons, Jordan Daniel Lamont McKinney of Columbus and Nathaniel A. Brown of Virginia and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charlie Moore; two grandmothers, Mrs. Rose M. Cain and Mrs. Louise Sanford; two uncles, Clarence E. Rowe and Oscar “Buddy” Rowe and one aunt, Mrs. Lenora A. Hall.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with calling hours from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

He will be missed by a family that is deeply grateful he touched their lives.

Family will receive condolences and cards at 632 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

