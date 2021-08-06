Jon M. Gerdy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon M. Gerdy, 58, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021 following an eight-month battle with Cancer.

Jon was born February 14, 1963 to Elizabeth M. (Marrie) and Richard W. Gerdy in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Joseph Badger High School and the Trumbull Career & Technical Center.

On September 4, 2009 he married his wife, Laurie J. (Wiscott) Gerdy, who survives at home.

Before his retirement, Jon worked as a certified master technician for Greenwood Chrysler in Cortland, Ohio. Jon was a talented mechanic, earning the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification for his work. He previously worked for Lakeland Chrysler, Strimbu Trucking and taught as an auto repair instructor for the New Castle School of Trades.

He was a member of the Harley Owners Group, National Rifle Association and Haggarty Car Club. An avid hunter and fisherman, Jon loved to spend time outdoors. He was an exceptional guitar player, builder, carpenter and mechanic. Jon invented and created many things, items from gas outdoor fire pits to a “tree house” style hunting blind utilizing all recycled materials. Jon forged a deep sense of community with family, friends and neighbors, hosting an exceptional firework display every 4th of July and always sharing his homemade deer jerky.

Jon is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughters, Shauna E. Gerdy (Brandon Latimer) of Hartford, Ohio, Sara E. (Joseph) Moreira of Hollywood, Florida and Emily A. (Peter) Coffman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son, Isaac A. Daffron (Olivia Baer) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Ariyanah Gerdy, Jesus Moreira and, Lucas Moreira; sisters, Ann Craft of Fowler, Ohio and Susan (Jeff) Porterfield of Hartford, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Sandra Wiscott of New Middletown, Ohio and Tricia (Frank) Gentile of Palm Bay, Florida; his mother-in-law, Caroline A. Wiscott (Steve Sanko) and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Ron Craft, Randy I. Wiscott and Steve Sowers.

Jon will be missed terribly by his dear friend and neighbor, Kevin Alexander.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, his doctors, oncology nurses, staff and his infusion nurses whom he grew to know well. They would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley, their social worker, chaplain and priest.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley in memory of Jon.

Services will be held privately per Jon’s wishes.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Crematory, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.