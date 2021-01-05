Jolonda Shaleace Murry, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jolonda Shaleace Murry, 27, of 1748 Burton Street SE, Warren, departed this life Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:07 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was born March 11, 1993 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joe and Sheauntie Lewis Murry, Jr.

Ms. Murry was employed with Swif 2 Events for two years as a decorator. She also worked as a home healthcare nurse’s aide.

She was a 2011 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was a member of the Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ and enjoyed hair, makeup and fashion.

She leaves to mourn one son, Rome Legend Rashaud Murry of Warren; two daughters, Miss Milan Journey Wade and Miss Paris Channel Whitman, both of Warren; her parents, Joe Murry, Jr. and Sheauntie Lewis Murry, both of Warren; two brothers, Amadd Terrell (Britney) Jones of Cleveland and Asa Jones of Warren; two sisters, Ms. ShaChara Lewis and Ms. Shabra Lewis, both of Warren; grandmother, Ms. Andrea Talbott of Warren; grandfather, Jerome Talbott of Warren and great-grandmother, Ms. Ruth Lewis of Warren, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Jamaul Rashaud Jones.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., one hour prior to services.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 1748 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Jolonda Shaleace please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.