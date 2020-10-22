Johnnie Williams, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Johnnie Williams, Sr. will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Johnnie Williams, Sr. was born May 5, 1927 in Cheraw, South Carolina.

He was formerly employed at Sharon Steel as a laborer retiring after several years of service.

He was a loving father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend who will be missed. Mr. Williams departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020 in his home.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, John Williams, Jr., Shirley Wheeler, Gloria Williams and Sandra McCain; a stepdaughter, Jennette “David” James; a devoted daughter-in-law, Darlene Williams; 22 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends including, Alberta Kitt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret “McCrae” Williams; his daughters, Annette and Althea Williams; two granddaughters, Danielle and Londa Williams; his grandson, Dana Flemings and his brother, James Williams.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home and on Monday, October 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Johnnie Williams ,Sr.

More stories from WKBN.com: