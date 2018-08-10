Johnnie Russell Brown Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Johnnie Russell Brown, 65, who departed this life Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Brown was born July 11, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Solomon and Beatrice Brown and he was raised by his grandmother, Willie Mae Brown.

Johnnie was a graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University and majored in criminal justice.

He worked at Wing United Samson Steel, Mahoning County Children Services and was a member of St. Columba Cathedral. He also had various businesses including a candy store and a restaurant.

He leaves his former spouse, Gladys Mcintosh-Thomas; his children, Samantha (Terran) Holland, Stephanie, Syreena, Ashlea and Alisha Brown; his siblings, Geraldine L. Brooks, Cornelia L. Gonzalez-Williams, Cynthia D., Stephen and Danine Brown and 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Solomon, Jr. and Mark Brown.

The family will receive friends 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.