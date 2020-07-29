Johnnie R. Tharpe, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie R. Tharpe, 40, of 1220 Cedar Street, Braceville, departed this life Saturday, July 25, 2020, following complications from Multiple Sclerosis.

He was born December 31, 1979 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Hanson L. and Mary L. Anthony Tharpe Sr.

He was a 1998 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received an associate degree from Choffin.

Mr. Tharpe was employed with the Cleveland Clinic for ten years as a surgical technician, before retiring.

He enjoyed football, basketball, playing video games and spending time with his children.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Armon Tharpe and Malachi Tharpe, both of Warren; his grandmother, Ms. Nancy Anthony, who raised him after his parents died; two brothers, Richard Anthony, Jr. and Kenneth Anthony, both of Warren; seven sisters, Ms. Deborah Anthony of Niles, Ms. Tracey Kindler of Vine Grove, Kentucky, Ms. Angela Tharpe of Springfield, Tennessee, Ms. Kimyatto Tharpe of Warren, Mrs. Banito (Benny) Thompson of Lordstown, Ms. Betty Turner of Braceville and Mrs. Sandra (John) Hightower of Warren; two best friends, Amadi Morris and Ms. Shieann Harvey, both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Hanson Tharpe, Jr. and Benjamin Anthony and grandfather, Richard Anthony, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will be held at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to his grandmother, Nancy Anthony, 1217 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

