Johnnie Mae Henderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Mae Henderson, age 85, of Youngstown, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

She was born December 12, 1934 in East St. Louis, Ill., the daughter of John and Lena (Stovall) Henderson. She lived most of her life in Ohio, with some time in Texas.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Johnnie had worked as a cook at the Holiday Inn and elsewhere.

A member of New Birth Kimmelbrook Baptist Church, she enjoyed Bingo, reading, sewing, plants, gardening, playing cards, and watching football.

Precious memories of Johnnie live on with her five sons: Minister Henry B. Scott of Youngstown, Michael E. Scott of Charlotte, North Carolina, Edwin S. Scott of Columbus, Juan R. Scott of Youngstown, and David W. Henderson II of Youngstown; five daughters: Hazel Scott of Youngstown, Mary K. Bills of Youngstown, Karen E. Scott of Youngstown, Ja’Nair Fambro of Warren and Lena Boone (Leonard) of Youngstown; thirty seven grandchildren; eighty-plus great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Williamson of Warren; one brother, Michael Henderson of St. Louis, Mo. and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Lena Henderson; her grandmother who raised her, Millie Vinegar; one aunt who raised her, Jeannette Pugh; one daughter, Jeanetta Pugh and three brothers: Alfred Jackson, Eston Pugh and Harvey Pugh.

In keeping with the order of the Governor during the COVID 19 Pandemic Crisis in our country, there will be no public calling hours or services observed.

Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

